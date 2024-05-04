After Nadikar, Top 9 Malayalam comedy movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
| May 04, 2024
Nadikar starring Tovino Thomas is the story of David Padikkal, a good actor who is trying to find the real him within himself.
Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu is a comedy filled with family disputes and misunderstandings. On Prime Video.
Pulivaal Kalyanam is a comedy-drama about a man posing as a tiger hunter to impress his love interest's father. On Prime Video.
Kalyanaraman, a comedy about a man facing obstacles in marrying his love interest. On Prime Video.
Manu Uncle is a family drama about a man entangled in events involving a supposed granddaughter. On Prime Video.
Meleparambil Anveedu explores family relationships in a traditional joint family household. On Prime Video.
Thenkashipattanam is a rom-com set in a village with a love story between individuals from rival families. On YouTube.
Kunjiramayanam is a comedy set in a village, focusing on eccentric characters' antics. On Hotstar.
Aadu is a satirical comedy movie about misfits taking part in a goat-buying competition. On Hotstar.
Mayavi is a fun comedy thriller about a man outsmarting criminals with wit and humor. On Prime Video.
