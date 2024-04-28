After Rathnam, Top 9 highest-rated Tamil action movies on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 28, 2024
Rathnam is a newly released Tamil action movie following Rathnam trying to save a girl from dangerous rowdies.
The movie is one of the highest-rated movies right now with 8.9, here we take a look at some of the best Tamil action movies with the highest ratings.
Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Nedumaran who revolutionized the Indian aviation industry. On Prime Video.
Thevar Magan is a socio-political drama revolving around the conflict between a powerful caste leader and his adopted son. On YouTube.
Sarpatta Parambarai follows the journey of an aspiring boxer who fights against all odds to achieve his dreams. On Prime Video.
Aaranya Kaandam is a neo-noir crime thriller that explores the dark underbelly of Chennai. On Hotstar.
Thalapathi is a gangster drama of a powerful underworld don who rises to the top of the criminal hierarchy. On Prime Video.
Kaithi follows an ex-convict who races against time to save his daughter from the clutches of a ruthless gangster. On Sony Liv.
Asuran, a social drama that delves into the deep-rooted caste issues in rural Tamil Nadu. On Prime Video.
Vada Chennai, an epic crime saga spanning over three decades that chronicles the rise and fall of a gangster. On MX Player.
Thani Oruvan follows a former police officer who takes on the role of a vigilante to punish corrupt government officials. On Sun NXT.
