After Shaitaan, Top 7 underrated Indian horror movies on Jio Cinema, Zee5 and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Shaitaan is the most recent release in the horror genre starring Ajay Devgn and Madhavan in key roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie has been performing well at the Box Office in the initial days of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here’s a look at some of the underrated Indian horror movies that you should watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhoot features Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn as they face a vengeful spirit in their new apartment. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makdee was Vishal Bhardwaj's debut with Shabana Azmi as a menacing 500-year-old witch. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kothanodi is an Assamese horror with four chilling tales and stellar performances by Adil Hussain and Seema Biswas. On Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen stars in Vaastu Shastra an eerie tale of unsettling experiences in an isolated mansion. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pizza is a paranormal thriller following a pizza delivery boy's encounter with a mysterious family. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat is Ram Gopal Verma's 1992 horror about a possessed daughter with standout performances. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi stars in Ek Thi Daayan, a 2013 thriller about a magician haunted by a witch. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Hindi web series that deserve more love

 

 Find Out More