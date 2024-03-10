After Shaitaan, Top 7 underrated Indian horror movies on Jio Cinema, Zee5 and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Shaitaan is the most recent release in the horror genre starring Ajay Devgn and Madhavan in key roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has been performing well at the Box Office in the initial days of its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here’s a look at some of the underrated Indian horror movies that you should watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoot features Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn as they face a vengeful spirit in their new apartment. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makdee was Vishal Bhardwaj's debut with Shabana Azmi as a menacing 500-year-old witch. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kothanodi is an Assamese horror with four chilling tales and stellar performances by Adil Hussain and Seema Biswas. On Sony Liv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen stars in Vaastu Shastra an eerie tale of unsettling experiences in an isolated mansion. On MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza is a paranormal thriller following a pizza delivery boy's encounter with a mysterious family. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raat is Ram Gopal Verma's 1992 horror about a possessed daughter with standout performances. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi stars in Ek Thi Daayan, a 2013 thriller about a magician haunted by a witch. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated Hindi web series that deserve more love
Find Out More