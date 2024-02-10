After Yatra 2, Top 10 interesting political dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Yatra 2 was recently released in the cinema and the movie chronicles the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raajneeti follows the story of two ambitious siblings in a clash for power in the cutthroat political game, watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Accidental Prime Minister is a dramatized account of Manmohan Singh's rise to Prime Minister. The movie is available on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Biopic, Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui explores Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's life and legacy. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jai Gangaajal follows a cop who wages war against corruption in lawless Bihar. Watch it on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sardar is the untold story of Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of modern India. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero is another biopic chronicling Indian freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose's life and struggle on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of Bhagat Singh follows the life and sacrifice story of legendary Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
URI: The Surgical Strike is a thrilling portrayal of the 2016 Indian surgical strikes. URI is also streaming on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday! on Netflix is the story of a retired cop who races against time to stop a mysterious caller's terror threats.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Young filmmakers revive freedom fighters' spirit through passionate historical film. Watch Rang De Basanti on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 Indian celebs who met at work and fell in love
Find Out More