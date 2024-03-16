After Yodha, Top 10 undercover agent movies to watch on OTT platforms

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024

Yodha is a recent release starting Sidharth Malhotra as a hidden Indian agent who has to save the hijacked airplane.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as agents battling a rogue ISI agent. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty involves an Indian Army officer working as an undercover agent, starring Akshay Kumar. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Majnu follows a deep-cover RAW operative investigating nuclear weapons in Pakistan. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agent Vinod, a secret mission unfolds as a terrorist conspiracy story, starring Saif Ali Khan. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Force 2 follows Indian agents uncovering a conspiracy in China, starring John Abraham. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan as an RAW operative teaming up with an ISI agent to thwart a traitor. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khufiya is a neo-noir spy thriller featuring Tabu and Ali Fazal as RAW agents tracking down a mole. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sardar involves a former spy returning to take down a dubious water project, starring Karthi. On Aha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby follows an elite counter-terrorism unit preventing a terrorist attack on India, starring Akshay Kumar. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Liked Murder Mubarak? Top 10 Pankaj Tripathi films on Netflix and more OTT that are simply too good

 

 Find Out More