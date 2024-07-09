Agatha All Along and other modern Marvel shows and movies to watch on Hotstar

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Agatha All Along is an upcoming Marvel spin-off series of WandaVision, the trailer of the show was recently released.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was the third installment in the Ant-Man series delving into the Quantum Realm.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the final chapter in James Gunn's Guardians trilogy.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, dealing with the Skrull invasion of Earth.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is an animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, following Miles Morales through the multiverse.

Loki Season 2 continues the adventures of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, in the aftermath of the Time Variance Authority's collapse.

Echo centered on the character Echo, introduced in Hawkeye, exploring her journey and connection to the Marvel universe.

Deadpool 3 is all set to be released in theatres in July as well, featuring both Deadpool and Wolverine.

