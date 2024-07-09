Agatha All Along and other modern Marvel shows and movies to watch on Hotstar
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
Agatha All Along is an upcoming Marvel spin-off series of WandaVision, the trailer of the show was recently released.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was the third installment in the Ant-Man series delving into the Quantum Realm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the final chapter in James Gunn's Guardians trilogy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, dealing with the Skrull invasion of Earth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is an animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, following Miles Morales through the multiverse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Loki Season 2 continues the adventures of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, in the aftermath of the Time Variance Authority's collapse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Echo centered on the character Echo, introduced in Hawkeye, exploring her journey and connection to the Marvel universe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deadpool 3 is all set to be released in theatres in July as well, featuring both Deadpool and Wolverine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Dhoomam on OTT, South psychological thrillers that never get old
Find Out More