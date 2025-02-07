Meem Se Mohabbat to Suno Chanda; TOP 10 Pakistani rom-com dramas to watch for a fun weekend
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 07, 2025
Pakistani dramas are lauded for their excellent storyline and brilliant direction. Here’s a list of best romantic comedy dramas you need to watch
Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who are forced to marry each other.
Hum Tum follows two neighbours who consider each other as competition.
Ishq Murshid centers on a son of a rich politician who changes his identity to win over a girl.
Ishq Jalebi revolves around an unusual family reunion.
Kuch Ankahi centers on two individuals in the same business.
Yeh Raha Dil follows a girl looted by her friends.
Meem Se Mohabbat features Dananeer and Ahad Raza Mir.
Tere Bin follows two cousins who are forced to marry each other
Fairy Tale centers on a chaotic girl who accidently meets the love of her life.
Chand Tara focuses on two individuals who secretly love each other.
