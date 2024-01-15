Ahead of Fighter, watch these Top 9 aviation films on OTT for perfect adrenaline rush
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
In Flight of the Intruder, Brad Johnson and Willem Dafoe portray two fighter pilots in the Vietnam War who must decide between their desire for vengeance and the rules of engagement.
Neerja was a fantastic film about how an air hostess saves the lives of so many passengers when the plane got hijacked in real life.
Clint Eastwood not only starred in but also directed this Cold War thriller, Firefox.
In order to rescue your father who went down behind enemy lines, would you steal a few fighter jets? See what transpires next by watching Iron Eagle.
Midnight’s Children is a different film which is not easily made these days, with a great storyline.
The main subject of this film is what a fighter pilot has to do in the event that they are shot down and, yes, it's the film Behind Enemy Lines.
Fighter, already making a buzz, is set to blow your mind with some brilliant performances by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor etc.
Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a renowned test pilot and navy aviator, puts us back in the cockpit in the follow-up to the 1986 masterpiece,Top Gun: Maverick.
Are you experiencing a "need for speed"? If so, you should watch Top Gun.
