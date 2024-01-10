Ahead of Guntur Kaaram, Top 10 Mahesh Bahu movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Guntur Kaaram is the newest release of Mahesh Babu and is performing well at the Box Office too in its early days.
Here are some more of Mahesh Babu’s movies that are a must-watch.
Sarkaru Vaari Paata, an action thriller movie starring Mahesh where he plays the role of a Finance agent. On Prime Video.
In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh can be seen playing the role of a soldier alongside Rashmika Mandanna who also stars in the movie. On Prime Video.
Mahesh Babu also featured in Bharat Ane Nenu alongside Kiara Advani where he plays the role of the child of a Chief Minster. On JioCinema.
Srimanthudu is an action drama movie where Mahesh is trying to fill up the void within himself by trying to help a poor village. On Zee5.
Mahesh Babu can be seen playing the role of a police officer in the movie Pokiri. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Businessman, the story of a highly ambitions businessman turned criminal. On Prime Video.
Dookudul, a blend of action and comedy where Mahesh plays the role of an undercover cop. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The action romance movie Maharashi saw growing actress Pooja Hegde alongside Mahesh Babu. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Spyder is a thriller movie about an intelligent officer played by Mahesh Babu trying to catch a serial killer on the loose. On Netflix.
Naani is a comedy romance movie about a child who gets turned into an adult by a scientist. On SunNXT.
