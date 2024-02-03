Ahead of Valentine's Day, check out Top 20 best Anime kisses ever
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Campione features Erica and Godou's passionate kiss. Erica kisses Godou out of the blue but the sparks are flying both ways. This Anime is on Crunchyroll.
Sakura Trick is a girl love Anime wherein two childhood best friends discover they share something more than a friendship after a passionate kiss in an empty classroom. This Anime is on Crunchyroll.
Kyo and Tohru share a passionate kiss which makes this Anime worth the watch. Fruits Basket is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Mei tries to resist Yamato's charm and advances for a long time in Say I Love You. But love finds its way. Check it out on Crunchyroll.
Kirito and Asuna are both trapped in an online game. They eventually form a team to defeat the boss. Sword Art Online is on Netflix.
Classroom Crisis share Nagisa and Mizuki the sweetest kiss ever. This Anime is on Crunchyroll.
Yuyi and Shana share the most passionate kiss in Shakugan No Shana. This Anime is on YouTube.
Maid-Sama sees Misaki and Usui share some adorable kisses in the Anime. Maid Sama is available on Crunchyroll.
Miyamura and Hori shared one of the most passionate kisses in Horimiya. It is on Crunchyroll.
Snow White With The Red Hair on Crunchyroll. Zen and Shirayuki make for one of the most amazing Anime couple. Their kiss is also very loving.
My Little Monster has seen Hare & Shizuku share some amazing chemistry. Watch it on Crunchyroll.
Howl's Moving Castle sees Sophie and Howl sharing the most amazing kiss towards the end. Watch it on Netflix.
It was first initiated by Sophie when Howl was in his demonic kind of form.
Yuuri and Victor share a very adorable romance in Yuri on Ice. Their kiss is one of the most loved on. This BL Anime is on Crunchyroll.
Guts and Casca share one of the most tender kisses in Anime history in Berserk. Watch this Anime on Crunchyroll.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War saw Kaguya and Miyuki share a passionate kiss which was also chaotic at the same time. Watch this Anime on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Naruto truly loved Hinata. Their kisses and their love story give Naruto the much-needed balance in his life. Watch it on Netflix.
The kiss between Endymion and Sailor Moon is like that of the sleeping beauty. Watch it on Hulu.
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure has a sad ending but Erina and Jonathan get to share a tender moment before the end. Watch it on Netflix.
Kagome kisses InuYasha in order to stop him from taking the demonic form. And it works. Watch InuYasha on Netflix.
Last but not least is another BL Anime. This one has a student-teacher relationship in it. Watch Junjou Romantic and watch Misaki and Usami fall in love only on Crunchyroll or YouTube.
