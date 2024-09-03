Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Top 8 movies on OTT that will make you cry
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 03, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in the Bollywood industry.
The actress has received numerous accolades and has also been honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009.
Here is a list of the best films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that will make you fall for her acting skills.
Guzaarish is a story about a magician rendered paralyzed in an accident. Watch on YouTube.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit starrer Devdas can be watched on JioCinema.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on Prime Video is a story about Nandini who has to choose between Sameer and Vanraj.
Guru on Netflix stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in main roles.
Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix is a story about the great Mughal emperor, Akbar, and a Rajput princess, Jodha.
Iruvar streaming on Aha is a story about a struggling actor and a writer-politician who become friends.
Ponniyin Selvan can be watched on Prime Video and the film is directed by Mani Ratnam.
Sarbjit on Prime Video is a biopic about Sarabjit Singh, a farmer residing in Bhikiwind, Punjab.
