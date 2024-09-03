Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Top 8 movies on OTT that will make you cry

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in the Bollywood industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress has received numerous accolades and has also been honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here is a list of the best films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that will make you fall for her acting skills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guzaarish is a story about a magician rendered paralyzed in an accident. Watch on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit starrer Devdas can be watched on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on Prime Video is a story about Nandini who has to choose between Sameer and Vanraj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guru on Netflix stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix is a story about the great Mughal emperor, Akbar, and a Rajput princess, Jodha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iruvar streaming on Aha is a story about a struggling actor and a writer-politician who become friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan can be watched on Prime Video and the film is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarbjit on Prime Video is a biopic about Sarabjit Singh, a farmer residing in Bhikiwind, Punjab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before The Buckingham Murders; best of Kareena Kapoor Khan to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More