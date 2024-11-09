Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa in Top 3: Full list of movies trending on Netflix today
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 09, 2024
Do Patti starring Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh is trending on number one spot on Netflix. The story of twin sisters seeking revenge is intriguing.
Meiyazhagan has received a good IMDb rating of 8.4. The Tamil film stars Karthi, Arwind Swamy and more. It is trending on second spot.
Akshay Kumar's movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa is once again trending. So much that it has taken the third spot on Netflix's trending movies list.
Akshay Kumar's another movie Khel Khel Mein has taken up the fourth spot. It is a comedy drama that is fun to watch.
Time Cut is about Time travel. A teen travels back to the year 2003 when her sister gets murdered. It is on fifth spot.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also again trending. The release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has brought focus on first two instalments back. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
The Greatest of All Time is trending on Netflix for a while now. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, the film is on seventh spot today.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is on Netflix and is trending on the eighth spot.
Family Pack is a comedy-adventure film on Netflix. It has an old card game coming to life.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage that released in 2021 is now trending on Netflix. It has taken up the tenth spot.
