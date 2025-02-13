Iqtidar to Sunn Mere Dil; Top 10 gripping Pakistani dramas that’ll have you hooked

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2025

From Iqtidar to Sunn Mere Dil, here’s a list of best Pakistani dramas you need to watch at least once.

Aye Ishq e Junoon follows Rahim who is trapped in a controversial case.

Tere Bin focuses on Meerab who is forced to marry Murtasim.

Meem Se Mohabbat is a beautiful light-hearted Pakistani drama.

Gentleman follows a gangster who falls in love with a journalist.

Suno Chanda centers on Arzal and Jia who are forced to marry each other.

Hum Tum follows two chaotic neighbours who consider each other as competition.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers on Mustafa and Sharjeena who overcome hurdles to be together.

Iqtidar centers on a brave girl who fights against the injustice done to her brother.

Qarz-e-Jaan revolves around a passionate girl who sets out on the mission for justice.

