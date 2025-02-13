Iqtidar to Sunn Mere Dil; Top 10 gripping Pakistani dramas that’ll have you hooked
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 13, 2025
From Iqtidar to Sunn Mere Dil, here’s a list of best Pakistani dramas you need to watch at least once.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aye Ishq e Junoon follows Rahim who is trapped in a controversial case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin focuses on Meerab who is forced to marry Murtasim.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meem Se Mohabbat is a beautiful light-hearted Pakistani drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gentleman follows a gangster who falls in love with a journalist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda centers on Arzal and Jia who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Tum follows two chaotic neighbours who consider each other as competition.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers on Mustafa and Sharjeena who overcome hurdles to be together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum centers on Mustafa and Sharjeena who overcome hurdles to be together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar centers on a brave girl who fights against the injustice done to her brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Qarz-e-Jaan revolves around a passionate girl who sets out on the mission for justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Itaewon Class to Prison Playbook; Top 10 Korean dramas with masterclass acting
Find Out More