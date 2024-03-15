Alia Bhatt: Watch Top 9 films of the birthday girl on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024

Alia Bhatt was loved as Kavya alongside Varun Dhawan as Humpty in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Nationally acclaimed film Udta Punjab was one of the best opportunity grabbed by the birthday girl, Alia Bhatt.

Gully Boy's Safeena was fun to watch as she was a 'bindas' character.

Alia Bhatt made her fans see her true potential in Highway which was an emotional drama film.

As India's undercover agent, her role was appreciated by the people who saw Raazi.

Darlings, on Netflix was one of her best films which was a full package for the viewers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi gave fans a chance to see Alia perform a different and a strong character.

Heart of Stone was Alia's first Hollywood project which was praised by the audience.

Alia's most recent work, Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahani won her a lot of love from her fans.

