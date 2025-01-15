All of Us Are Dead, Death's Game and more; top 10 series to watch if you love Squid Game
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2025
Searching for twisted games and survival thrillers that are similar to Squid Game. Here are a few of them that you will get obsessed with.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead- The coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror follows a zombie virus outbreak where the students are trapped inside a school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alice in Borderland- The story centres on Arisu, an obsessed gamer who finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo where he and his friends must compete in a dangerous game.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Purge- Created by James DeMonaco, the story is about several people who discover that they need to survive a night during which all crime is legal for 12 hours in the United States.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
3%- The plot centres on an unspecified future where in order to join a privileged society, the selected participants must undergo an intense and competitive process.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hunger Games- The film is based on the novel series of the same name by Suzanne Collins. It follows Katniss who voluntarily takes her sister’s place in the Hunger Games and is chosen at random to fight to death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Liar Game- The story is about Nao, a trusting and naive girl who finds herself participating in a mysterious Liar Game, where the players deceive each other to receive a large sum of money.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home- Based on a webtoon of the same name, the story focuses on a loner high school student who loses all his family members in an accident and is forced to leave his home and face a new reality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Uncanny Counter- The film follows a high school student with disability, who is enlisted to be part of paranormal hunters group that search and fight against evil spirits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hellbound- Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the dark fantasy thriller where supernatural beings suddenly appear out of nowhere to condemn people to Hell.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Death's Game- The fantasy anthology mystery thriller is about a man who commits suicide after a series of failures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Buy Everyday Beauty Essentials at Up To 40% OFF