All That Breathes and other award-winning documentaries to watch on OTT
Nishant
| May 11, 2024
All That Breathes is a documentary that revolves around two brothers trying to save the life of a bird amid Delhi’s air conditions. On Jio Cinema.
The Elephant Whisperers on Netflix is all about a South Indian couple who devote their life caring for an elephant.
20 Days in Mariupol is an award-winning documentary depicting the siege of Mariupol during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Netflix.
Man on Wire is a captivating documentary about Philippe Petit's daring tightrope walk between the World Trade Center tower. On YouTube.
When We Were Kings explores the historic 1974 Rumble in the Jungle boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. On MX Player.
Summer of Soul highlights the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, featuring iconic musical acts. On Hotstar.
Bowling for Columbine is a powerful exploration of gun violence in the U.S., centered around the Columbine High School massacre. On Prime Video.
O.J.: Made in America is a miniseries exploring O.J. Simpson's life and trial, touching on broader societal issues. On Netflix.
American Dream documents a 1980s strike by Hormel meatpacking plant workers, highlighting the struggle for fair wages. On YouTube.
