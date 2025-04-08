Pushpa 2: The Rule to Arya and Sarrainodu; Top 10 superhit films of Allu Arjun to add in your watch list
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2025
Allu Arjun and Atlee are all set for his upcoming project with Atlee. The upcoming project is titled AA22 x A6. Let’s take a look at Allu Arjun’s top films
Pushpa centers around a man who makes enemies as he makes his place in the world of red sandalwood smuggling.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel of blockbuster film Pushpa that revolves around a man with the same name.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo follows Bantu who has endured criticism from his father.
Arya follows Ajay who threatens Geeta to accept her proposal when she says no.
Arya 2 follows two orphan childhood friends who grow to choose different career paths.
Sarrainodu revolves around an ex-military man who sets out to fight corruption.
Race Gurram centers around two brothers who are poles apart in nature.
Julayi is a mix of action and comedy. The story revolves around Ravi who encounters a gangster Bittu.
Desamuduru follows Bala who works in a TV channel and gets involved in a fight with a thug.
Vedam follows a group of five people who are destined to meet when they face a terrorist attack.
