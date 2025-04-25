Watch these 8 Bollywood movies based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war and real heroes
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1971: Prisoners of War (YouTube) is based on a true story of Indian prisoners of war (POWs) captured by the Pakistan Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhuj: The Pride of India (JioHotstar) follows Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who strives to complete his mission and creates history with the help of 300 women during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi (Prime Video) follows an Indian RAW agent, who is forced to marry into a Pakistani family, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hindustan Ki Kasam centers around an Indian Army Intelligence who selects its most admirable officers to take part in a special mission, but the mission turns out to be sabotaged.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur (ZEE5) is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Ghazi Attack (Netflix) projects on the Indian naval forces and Pakistani naval forces who are involved in a deadly duel and are on the verge of declaring war.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pippa (Prime Video) centers around Balram Singh Mehta who steps up to prove his worth by fighting on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Border (prime Video) is about 120 Indian soldiers in the Longewala region who defended their post all night from the Pakistani forces until assistance arrived.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Uri: The Surgical Strike to Border; TOP 10 Indian military movies you must watch to see the military power of India
Find Out More