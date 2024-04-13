Amar Singh Chamkila and more: Top 10 latest OTT releases to binge-watch over the weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 13, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh's movie Amar Singh Chamkila is now on Netflix. It is based on Punjab's most famous singer who died at the age of 27.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What Jennifer Did is a chilling murder documentary on Netflix. An estranged daughter hired hitmen to kill her parents and the investigation shocked all.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaami on Zee5 is an adventure drama about an aghori who sets out on an Himalayan expedition to find cure for his illness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anthracite is a murder mystery. The Netflix series is about four people trying to solve a missing person's case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stolen started streaming on Netflix from April 12. It is about a young woman from Sweden on a hunt of a killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Karthika is now streaming on Aha TV. It is a horror thriller starring gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fallout is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a sci-fi thriller revolving around world after nuclear war.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love, Divided is now on Netflix. It is a Spanish romantic drama between a pianist and a gamer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Premalu is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is romantic comedy with love triangle as a twist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dominant Species is now on Disney+Hotstar. The Korean drama has a CEO of a company hiring a bodyguard after series of threats. But story gets twisted.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: What Jennifer Did and more unnerving true crime stories to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More