American Psycho to I Saw the Devil; TOP 10 serial killer movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 25, 2025
Here is a list of serial killer movies to watch.
American Psycho (Prime Video) follows Patrick, a wealthy investment banker, who hides his psychopathic ego from his friends. Later, his illogical fantasies escalate his uncontrollable bloodlust.
Red Dragon (JioHotstar) revolves around a retired FBI agent with psychological gifts and is assigned to track down a mysterious serial killer.
The Silence of the Lambs (Prime Video) focuses on a young FBI trainee who is hunting a serial killer, who skins his female victims and she seeks the advice of the imprisoned serial killer.
I Saw The Devil (JioHotstar) is about a secret service agent who sets out to seek revenge when his pregnant fiance is brutally murdered.
Se7en (Prime Video) projects on nearly retired Detective William and his newly transferred David. Try to stop a serial killer from committing a series of murders based on the seven deadly sins.
Zodiac (Prime Video) follows a cartoonist by profession who finds himself obsessively thinking about the zodiac killer and uses his puzzle-solving abilities to identify the killer.
Psycho (Prime Video) is about a secretary who is on the run after stealing a huge amount of money. Unfortunately, she spends the night at Bates Motel and meets Norman Bates.
Memories of Murder (Netflix) centers around two detectives who struggle with the case of multiple young women being found raped and murdered by an unknown culprit.
Badlands (Prime Video) revolves around an impressionable teenage girl from a dead-end town and her boyfriend, who embarks on a killing spree in the Badlands.
Natural Born Killers (Prime Video) projects Mickey and Mallory, who love each other and had a violent childhood. They murder her father and then go on a road-trip, killing many people on the way.
