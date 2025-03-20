American Psycho to I Saw The Devil; Top 10 serial killer movies that will haunt in your dreams

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2025

Here’s the list of top serial killer movies that will give you sleepless night

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I Saw the Devil revolves around a secret service agent Soo-hyun who sets out to take revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrs. Serial Killer follows a wife who copies his killer husband to prove his innocence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Midnight revolves around a woman with hearing impairment who witnesses a serial killer stabbing someone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Silence of the Lambs follows Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee who takes help from a psychopathic serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who hides his psychopathic ego.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup: Revenge of the Artist centers on Arvind Mathur, a inspector general who investigates multiple deaths of film critics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red Dragon centers around Will Graham, a retired FBI agent with special psychological abilities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forensic revolves around Samuel, a medico-legal advisor who uses his skills to solve a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hannibal centers around Dr Hannibal Lecter who was arrested for cannibalism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memoir of a Murderer follows Kim Byeong-soo, a erstwhile murderer who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Boys Over Flowers to Melting Me Softly; Top 10 romantic Korean dramas on MX Player

 

 Find Out More