American Psycho to I Saw The Devil; Top 10 serial killer movies that will haunt in your dreams
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 20, 2025
Here’s the list of top serial killer movies that will give you sleepless night
I Saw the Devil revolves around a secret service agent Soo-hyun who sets out to take revenge.
Mrs. Serial Killer follows a wife who copies his killer husband to prove his innocence.
Midnight revolves around a woman with hearing impairment who witnesses a serial killer stabbing someone.
The Silence of the Lambs follows Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee who takes help from a psychopathic serial killer.
American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who hides his psychopathic ego.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist centers on Arvind Mathur, a inspector general who investigates multiple deaths of film critics.
Red Dragon centers around Will Graham, a retired FBI agent with special psychological abilities.
Forensic revolves around Samuel, a medico-legal advisor who uses his skills to solve a murder case.
Hannibal centers around Dr Hannibal Lecter who was arrested for cannibalism.
Memoir of a Murderer follows Kim Byeong-soo, a erstwhile murderer who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
