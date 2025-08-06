Hotel del Luna to My Love From the Star and Knock Off: Top 10 K-dramas of Kim Soo Hyun
Yashshvi Srivastava
One Ordinary Day revolves around a college student who gets trapped in a murder case.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.
Knock Off revolves around a man who becomes a counterfeit kingpin. The series is yet to be released.
My Love From the Star revolves around an alien who has been living on Earth for four hundred years.
Dream High follows a group of different individuals who enroll in a popular performing arts school.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital.
Will it Snow for Christmas revolves around Cha Kang Jin, who leads a difficult life after he gets involved in a fight.
The Moon Embracing the Sun follows Lee Hwon, King of Joseon, who falls in love with Wol, a female shaman.
Hotel del Luna follows Jang Man Wol, who is bound to a supernatural hotel due to a grave sin.
Queen of Tears revolves around the story of a CEO of a department store and a lawyer.
