My Love from the stars to Queen of Tears and Crash Landing on You: Top 10 K-dramas of Kim Soo Hyun
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 04, 2025
Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who struggle to adjust in their married life.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl whoa accidentally lands in North Korea after paragliding mishap.
It’s Okay to not be Okay follows anti social book author who falls in love with a doctor.
My Love from the Stars follows a story of an alien who is living on this Earth for years.
Dream High follows the story of six teenagers who dream of becoming a k-pop idols.
The Producers centers around a group of KBS employees who work in a variety department.
One Ordinary Day revolves around an ordinary school student who becomes a prime suspect in a murder case.
Moon Embracing the Sun follows a king who falls in love with a female shaman.
Hotel del Luna follows Jang Man Sol who is bound to a supernatural hotel.
Will it Snow for Christmas follows Cha Kang Jin who leads a different life after getting involved in a fight.
