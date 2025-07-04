My Love from the stars to Queen of Tears and Crash Landing on You: Top 10 K-dramas of Kim Soo Hyun

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2025

Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who struggle to adjust in their married life.

Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl whoa accidentally lands in North Korea after paragliding mishap.

It’s Okay to not be Okay follows anti social book author who falls in love with a doctor.

My Love from the Stars follows a story of an alien who is living on this Earth for years.

Dream High follows the story of six teenagers who dream of becoming a k-pop idols.

The Producers centers around a group of KBS employees who work in a variety department.

One Ordinary Day revolves around an ordinary school student who becomes a prime suspect in a murder case.

Moon Embracing the Sun follows a king who falls in love with a female shaman.

Hotel del Luna follows Jang Man Sol who is bound to a supernatural hotel.

Will it Snow for Christmas follows Cha Kang Jin who leads a different life after getting involved in a fight.

