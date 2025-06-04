Boys Over Flowers to Crash Landing on You and Queen of Tears: Top 10 K-dramas with amazing storyline
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 04, 2025
Korean dramas have become a global sensation, and here's a list of must-watch dramas
Queen of Tears revolves around the marital struggles of a wealthy couple.
Vincenzo revolves around an Italian mafia member who returns to Korea for a mission.
While You Were Sleeping explores the lives of three people with precognitive abilities.
Crash Landing on You tells the story of a woman who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim centers around a narcissistic boss's desperate attempts to keep his loyal secretary from quitting.
Descendants of the Sun follows the romance between a special forces soldier and a doctor in a war-torn area.
Itaewon Class follows Park Sae-ro-yi's quest for revenge against his former classmate.
Boys Over Flowers is about Geum Jan-di, a girl who saves a student's life and gets accepted into an elite school.
Extracurricular highlights the complex lives of three high school students, Oh Ji, Bae Gyu, and Seo Min.
The Glory tells the story of Moon Dong-eun, who seeks justice for the bullying she endured in school.
