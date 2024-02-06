Amitabh Bachchan's Black and other Top 10 movies that broke barriers and celebrated diversity on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Black is inspired by Helen Keller's life, portraying the bond between a blind and deaf girl and her determined teacher. On Netflix.

Margarita With A Straw portrays the journey of a rebellious teenager with Cerebral Palsy discovering herself. On Netflix.

Koshish is an inspiring story of a deaf and mute couple navigating through the challenges of life in a desensitized society. On Sony Liv.

Barfi!, a famous rom-com highlighting the unconventional love story of an autistic girl and a deaf-mute boy. On Netflix.

Guzaarish challenges perceptions about paralysis through the story of a quadriplegic magician seeking permission to end his life. On YouTube.

My Name Is Khan features Shah Rukh Khan as a man with Asperger's syndrome on a mission to prove his innocence. On Prime Video.

Paa tells the heart-touching story of a boy with progeria and his relationship with his single mother. On Prime Video.

Taare Zameen Par sheds light on dyslexia as a young boy who struggles with his learning difficulty until his art teacher helps him. On Netflix.

Iqbal follows the journey of a hearing and speech-impaired boy with a passion for cricket who defies all odds to achieve his dream. On Prime Video.

Sparsh explores the theme of true love beyond disabilities, focusing on the relationship between a visually impaired principal and a school teacher. On Prime Video.

