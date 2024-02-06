Amitabh Bachchan's Black and other Top 10 movies that broke barriers and celebrated diversity on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Black is inspired by Helen Keller's life, portraying the bond between a blind and deaf girl and her determined teacher. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Margarita With A Straw portrays the journey of a rebellious teenager with Cerebral Palsy discovering herself. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koshish is an inspiring story of a deaf and mute couple navigating through the challenges of life in a desensitized society. On Sony Liv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi!, a famous rom-com highlighting the unconventional love story of an autistic girl and a deaf-mute boy. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guzaarish challenges perceptions about paralysis through the story of a quadriplegic magician seeking permission to end his life. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Name Is Khan features Shah Rukh Khan as a man with Asperger's syndrome on a mission to prove his innocence. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paa tells the heart-touching story of a boy with progeria and his relationship with his single mother. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par sheds light on dyslexia as a young boy who struggles with his learning difficulty until his art teacher helps him. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iqbal follows the journey of a hearing and speech-impaired boy with a passion for cricket who defies all odds to achieve his dream. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sparsh explores the theme of true love beyond disabilities, focusing on the relationship between a visually impaired principal and a school teacher. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies that every corporate employee should watch on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More