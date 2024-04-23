Anchakkallakokkan and 8 more modern Malayalam crime movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 23, 2024
Anchakkallakokkan is a period crime thriller following a landlord’s murder on election day, streaming on Prime Video.
Prithviraj Sukumaran leads parallel investigations of a paranormal murder case in Cold Case on Prime Video.
Mammootty stars as an NRI businessman seeking revenge due to a mysterious past in Rorschach on Disney+ Hotstar.
Anjaam Pathiraa, a criminologist aids police in capturing a serial killer. Streaming on Amazon Prime.
Jana Gana Mana on Netflix following a college professor’s brutal murder which was followed by a cop’s investigation and a lawyer seeking justice.
CBI 5 follows a police officer who takes it upon himself to investigate an entangled case and bring justice to the victims. On Netflix.
C U Soon, India's first computer screen film starring Fahadh Faasil, focusing on a missing fiancée's search. On Prime Video.
Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal crime thriller movie, the sequel was released in 2021 following a family man protecting his family. On Prime Video.
Abraham Ozler follows a veteran cop racing against time to solve a serial killing case also featuring Mammootty in an extended cameo. On Disney+ Hotstar.
