Angry Young Men, Kalki 2898 AD and more new movies, series releasing this week on Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 19, 2024
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD will leave you impressed.
Kalki 2898 AD will be streamed on Netflix on August 22.
The Frog to release on Netflix on August 23.
Angry Young Men will be released on Prime Video on August 20.
The Frog is about an owner who rents a room to a ghostly woman who arrives as a guest.
Angry Young Men stars Salim Khan and Javed Akhat in the main roles.
Raayan is about a young man who seeks revenge after his family gets killed.
Pachinko 2 on August 23 to stream on Apple TV+.
Raayan stars Dhanush and will be released on August 23. Available to watch on Prime Video.
