Animal and 8 other most violent Indian films that you can watch online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Animal revolves around Ranvijay Singh who in order to protect his father goes to very extreme extents. On Netflix.

Gangs of Wasseypur, the classic crime saga chronicles the rise and fall of gangster families over several generations in Wasseypur. On Netflix.

Raman Raghav 2.0, a psychological thriller follows a disturbed murderer as he plays a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a corrupt cop. On Zee5.

NH10, a young couple's road trip turns into a fight for survival when they encounter a group of violent criminals in rural India. On Jio Cinema.

Vikram, a high-octane action thriller following a black-ops cop on a mission to hunt down a masked vigilante group. On Hotstar.

K.G.F: Chapter 1 & 2 is the tale of Rocky, a man rising from poverty to become the ruler of the Kolar Gold Fields by battling numerous enemies. On Prime Video.

Asuran is a evenge drama set in rural Tamil Nadu, following on a farmer who resorts to extreme violence to protect his family from a powerful landlord. On Prime Video.

Kaithi, a recently released prisoner must rescue police officers trapped by a drug gang while on the run himself. On Sony Liv.

Kabir Singh follows a brilliant but troubled surgeon descends into a destructive spiral of alcohol and rage after a painful breakup. On Netflix.

