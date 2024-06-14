Animal and 8 other most violent Indian films that you can watch online
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Animal revolves around Ranvijay Singh who in order to protect his father goes to very extreme extents. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur, the classic crime saga chronicles the rise and fall of gangster families over several generations in Wasseypur. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav 2.0, a psychological thriller follows a disturbed murderer as he plays a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a corrupt cop. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NH10, a young couple's road trip turns into a fight for survival when they encounter a group of violent criminals in rural India. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram, a high-octane action thriller following a black-ops cop on a mission to hunt down a masked vigilante group. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
K.G.F: Chapter 1 & 2 is the tale of Rocky, a man rising from poverty to become the ruler of the Kolar Gold Fields by battling numerous enemies. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran is a evenge drama set in rural Tamil Nadu, following on a farmer who resorts to extreme violence to protect his family from a powerful landlord. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi, a recently released prisoner must rescue police officers trapped by a drug gang while on the run himself. On Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh follows a brilliant but troubled surgeon descends into a destructive spiral of alcohol and rage after a painful breakup. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood celebs in Salman Khan's bad books
Find Out More