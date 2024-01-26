Animal and more on OTT: Top 10 new releases to check out on Netflix this weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal is now streaming on Netflix.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the extended cut of Animal has made it to OTT.
Among the latest and new releases on Netflix is Salaar starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The action thriller will leave you fully entertained.
LIFT starring Kevin Hart is an action-comedy drama that is a must watch over the weekend. It is about a thief assigned with an impossible heist.
60 Minutes is about a mixed martial arts fighter who does everything to keep the custody of his child, even if it is skipping an important match.
The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and director by Matt Reeves is now on Netflix. Bruce Wayne is back to save the Gotham city.
Starfish is a Hindi romantic thriller that will leave you intrigued to the core.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now available on Netflix. It stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and more.
Fool Me Once on Netflix is trending. It is a thriller revolving around a murder and the shocking mystery around it.
Hi Nanna started streaming on Netflix on January 4 but it is still trending among the top. Nani and Mrunal Thakur's romantic movie is beautiful.
Griselda season 1 is out on Netflix and it has received a rating of 7.9. It is about a businesswomen creating a successful cartel.
From the Ashes is inspired by real life events. It is about a tragic fire that breaks out in the basement of a school.
