Animal and other Top 10 action thrillers to watch on Netflix today

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol is now streaming on Netflix. It is violent AF.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar has the grittiest action sequences that will keep you at the edge of your seats.

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan has some mind blowing action sequences. His swag is top notch.

RRR's action sequences made fans' jaws drop to the floor. SS Rajamouli set the standards very high with this film.

Mission Majnu sees Sidharth Malhotra in action avatar. It is a spy thriller revolving around an Indian agent in Pakistan.

Raees sees Shah Rukh Khan performing some crazy stunts. From romance to thrill, this film has it all.

Major movie based on the life Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who died in Mumbai Terror Attack is on Netflix.

Thalapathy Vijay is one such hero who never disappoints his fans when it comes to action films. His movie BEAST packed with action scenes is on Netflix.

Haider

Nobody can match Rajinikanth when it comes to action movies. One of his recent action films is Ananthe.

Watch an Action Hero only to see Ayushmann Khurrana packing some punches.

