Animal and other Top 11 movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT that sparked nationwide conversations

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024

Fire released in 1996, explores a lesbian relationship in a conservative Indian family, sparking debates about sexuality and tradition back in the time. Watch it on Prime Video.

Bandit Queen recounts the life of Phoolan Devi, addressing caste oppression and sexual violence in India. Available on YouTube.

PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, a satirical comedy-drama on Netflix critiquing religious superstitions and blind faith in India but also stirring debates on religion and tolerance.

Padmaavat was a historical epic that faced controversies over historical accuracy and portrayal of revered figures. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Udta Punjab delves into the drug abuse problem in Punjab, sparking debates on censorship and social issues. Available on Zee5.

Lipstick Under My Burkha explores female sexuality and societal expectations which ignited discussions on women's rights. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

India's Daughter is a documentary examining the 2012 Delhi gang rape, initiating conversations about gender violence and women's rights. Also on Prime Video.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela faced controversies over its depiction of inter-religious romance and communal tensions. The movie is streaming on JioCinema.

My Name Is Khan, directed by Karan Johar, addresses Islamophobia in the aftermath of 9/11, promoting dialogue on prejudice and discrimination. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Court was a legal drama on Netflix challenging the Indian judicial system, raising awareness of socio-political issues and inequalities.

And the more recent one is Animal that was called out for OTT violence and misogyny. It is now streaming on Netflix.

