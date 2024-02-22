Animal and other Top 8 violent films on Netflix and more OTT which created history
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
"Satya" is a gritty crime thriller with violent confrontations and gunfights that depicts the harsh realities of Mumbai's underbelly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Ghajini" is a psychological action thriller that uses graphic violence to tell a story of revenge, especially when the protagonist pursues his foes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Love Sex Aur Dhoka" is a novel anthology film that examines many aspects of love and betrayal, including violent incidents and their effects on contemporary relationships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Gangs of Wasseypur" is a vast story of power struggles and retaliation in the coal mafia, with many violent encounters and bloodshed shown throughout the story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"KGF": An action drama with brutal confrontations and thrilling battle scenes as the protagonist ascends to power, set in the realm of gold mining.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Kabir Singh" is a contentious romantic drama that portrays the stormy life of a ferocious surgeon. It is well-known for showing episodes of physical violence and toxic masculinity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Udta Punjab": A grim and realistic depiction of the drug pandemic in Punjab, complete with violent scenes involving drug use and trafficking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Pushpa": renowned for its unvarnished depiction of violence, this suspenseful action thriller is set against the backdrop of the underground smuggling trade.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan watch these Top 8 two hero films on OTT
Find Out More