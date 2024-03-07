Animal and other Top 10 most controversial Indian films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Animal is one of the most controversial films that you can watch on Netflix.
The Kerala Story also got a mixed response from the audience. Watch on ZEE5.
Kabir Singh on Netflix stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
PK had religious references in the movie. watch on Netflix.
Padmaavat starring Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer was controversial due to its historical figures. Watch on Prime Video.
Bawaal on Prime Video stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in main roles.
The Kashmir Files was one of the blockbusters of 2022 that you can watch on ZEE5.
OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar in main roles. Watch on Netflix.
Sanju showcased the life of Sanjay Dutt. Watch on Netflix.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela on JioCinema was yet another controversial film.
