Animal, Jawan and more Hindi films break viewership records on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Animal, starring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, is an international phenomenon that has dominated music and award shows in addition to viewership rankings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
See the intense performances in "Animal", which in just the first three days have racked up an incredible 20.8 million views.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Join Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan in "Jawan," a captivating story that attracted 14.9 million viewers in just four days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a compelling plot and the ideal balance of star power, this cinematic journey is a must-see.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In "Gangubai Kathiawadi," Alia Bhatt plays the major role in an engrossing story that has captured the attention of 13.9 million people in just six days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
See the incredible performance that has stunned viewers and elevated it to a top Netflix pick.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar," which has amassed 11.35 million views in just five days, is an emotional rollercoaster that you won't want to miss.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"83 The Film," starring Ranveer Singh, vividly captures the illustrious history of cricket and received 10.53 million views in its first week of release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Grammy Awards 2024: Doja Cat serves up fiery fashion at the red carpet
Find Out More