Animal to Jawan: TOP 10 Indian action thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 12, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Jawan (Netflix) follows a man who is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society.
RRR (JioHotstar) centres around a revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond, decide to join forces and fight against the rulers.
Maharaja (Netflix) tells the story of a barber in Chennai who goes to the police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin.
Don (Netflix) focuses on Vijay, a lookalike of criminal kingpin Don, who is hired by DCP D'Silva in order to find Don's secrets.
Animal (Netflix) project on Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh, son of a wealthy, powerful industrialist, returns to India and undergoes a remarkable transformation to take vengeance.
Bloody Daddy (JioHotstar) depicts the story of an alcoholic police officer who finds himself in trouble after busting a drug deal.
War (Prime Video) follows an Indian RAW agent on an assignment to eliminate his former mentor, who has gone rogue.
Pathaan (Prime Video) centres around an exiled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin, to take down a former RAW agent turned rogue.
Pushpa: The Rise (Prime Video) is about Pushpa, a daily wage labourer who rises through the ranks of a syndicate.
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Netflix) follows Vardha, the current prince of Khansaar, who takes the help of Deva when a plan to overthrow him is executed.
