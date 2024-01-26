Animal, Karmma Calling and other Top 10 exciting revenge dramas on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Watch Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and experience is love for his father, out of which he takes an oath to take revenge from his own brother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karmma Calling seems to be very interesting as the starcast looks superb too!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mai is a great option to watch on OTT for a thrilling evening.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Enjoy the amazing performance of Sunil Shetty in Dharavi Bank on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the classics, Omkara has to be in this list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the name suggests, Badlapur is about taking revenge, and Varun Dhawan was highly praised for his work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Thi Begum is filled with out of the box twists and turns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi's film Mom was loved by the audience at the time of its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya has three seasons, all of which are super engaging to watch online.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out of Love is one of a kind story which will keep you engrossed in the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 Indian movies to watch on OTT to turn your bad day into a great one
Find Out More