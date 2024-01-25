Animal OTT release date and platform: Official update on Ranbir Kapoor film

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024

Animal is expected to resonate with viewers of all ages due to its gripping story and powerful emotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is unique in that it was released in multiple languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in addition to Hindi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The worldwide premiere of Animal on Netflix this Republic Day has the actors buzzing with anticipation. One of Bollywood's most sought-after stars, Ranbir Kapoor, conveyed his happiness and appreciation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"We are ecstatic about the reception Animal got in theaters, and I'm happy that people everywhere can now watch it in the comfort of their own homes," he stated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The hit movie Animal will be available for exclusive viewing on Netflix providing viewers worldwide with an exciting gift.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal, starring Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, is being edited for an OTT release, according to the film's director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The director will be adding a couple of sequences to the OTT version of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fighter official OTT release platform: Here's where Hrithik Roshan's movie will stream

 

 Find Out More