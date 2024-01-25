Animal OTT release date and platform: Official update on Ranbir Kapoor film
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Animal is expected to resonate with viewers of all ages due to its gripping story and powerful emotions.
Animal is unique in that it was released in multiple languages.
The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in addition to Hindi.
The worldwide premiere of Animal on Netflix this Republic Day has the actors buzzing with anticipation. One of Bollywood's most sought-after stars, Ranbir Kapoor, conveyed his happiness and appreciation.
"We are ecstatic about the reception Animal got in theaters, and I'm happy that people everywhere can now watch it in the comfort of their own homes," he stated.
The hit movie Animal will be available for exclusive viewing on Netflix providing viewers worldwide with an exciting gift.
Animal, starring Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, is being edited for an OTT release, according to the film's director.
The director will be adding a couple of sequences to the OTT version of the film.
