Animal to Raees; TOP 10 Bollywood gangster movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Gangs of Wasseypur (Prime Video) centers around the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families.
Animal (Prime Video) tells the story of Vijay who returns from abroad and tries to take vengeance after an assassination attempt on his father.
Vikram Vedha (JioHotstar) follows Vikram, an encounter specialist, who goes to look for gangster Vedha. However, things change when Vedha surrenders himself.
Raees (Netflix) is about a young boy, Raees, who lives in Fatehpur and his involvement in the illegal liquor trade at a young age and becomes a ruthless gangster.
Delhi Belly (Prime Video) projects on three strugglers who are also roommates, unknowingly become the target of a powerful gangster when they misplace his expensive diamonds.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (Prime Video) focuses on two gangsters who aim to create an image in the underworld, and try their best to rule the city on their own terms.
Shootout at Lokhandwala (JioHotstar) follows Khan, an experienced policeman, who leads a team to eliminate gangsters hiding in a residential area in Mumbai.
Gangubai Kathiawadi (Netflix) revolves around a young woman who takes control of the world she was once a pawn in, utilising her underworld connections to rule it.
Company (ZEE5) focuses on Chandu, a henchman, and Mallik, a local hothead, join hands to form a gang. As their gang gains a reputation, tension arises between them and they eventually fall apart.
Black Friday (YouTube) tells the story of a group of police forces who try to catch the perpetrators after the Mumbai bomb blast in 1993.
