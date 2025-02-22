Anime with brilliant mysteries like Sherlock Holmes!

Watch these amazing thrilling animes on this weekend!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2025

MONSTER is a psychological thriller with complex characters and a dark atmosphere.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HYOKA revolves around various mysteries with gripping thrill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BEAUTIFUL BONES follows Sakurako solving unusual murder mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In KABUCHIKO SHERLOCK mysteries are tied to the unique setting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DEATH NOTE is a psychological battle between them is a core element.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

CASE CLOSED is a long-running series with tons of mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GOSICK showcases a girl with an incredible ability to solve mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IN/SPECTURE is a blend of mystery and supernatural elements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT is a thought-provoking series that explores morality and justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ODD TAXI has a complex plot with mysterious events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs; TOP 10 Korean drama with compelling stories

 

 Find Out More