Anime with brilliant mysteries like Sherlock Holmes!
Watch these amazing thrilling animes on this weekend!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 22, 2025
MONSTER is a psychological thriller with complex characters and a dark atmosphere.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
HYOKA revolves around various mysteries with gripping thrill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
BEAUTIFUL BONES follows Sakurako solving unusual murder mysteries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In KABUCHIKO SHERLOCK mysteries are tied to the unique setting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
DEATH NOTE is a psychological battle between them is a core element.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
CASE CLOSED is a long-running series with tons of mysteries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
GOSICK showcases a girl with an incredible ability to solve mysteries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
IN/SPECTURE is a blend of mystery and supernatural elements.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
MORIARTY THE PATRIOT is a thought-provoking series that explores morality and justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ODD TAXI has a complex plot with mysterious events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs; TOP 10 Korean drama with compelling stories
Find Out More