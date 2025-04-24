TOP 11 South thrillers on OTT that’ll send chills down your spine

Anjaam Pathiraa: A consultant criminologist must help Kerala Police in a race against time when a string of serial killings happen one after another

Evaru: An inspector finds himself twisted in the midst of a case of a high-ranking officer who was killed by his alleged rape victim but it turns out to be more than that

Bhaagamathie: An IAS Officer imprisoned in a haunted interrogation room gets possessed by an evil spirit

Iratta: A policeman's investigation takes a chilling turn after a cop is found dead which connects him to his estranged twin and their dark past

Kuruthi: A new age drama film where a widower's life turns upside down after a policeman comes knocking at his door with a criminal

Aruvi: A middle class girl faces trial of the troubled society where upon sharing her story to a director she gets exploited for the director's ratings

Ratsasan: After giving up his dream of becoming a film-maker, Arun must chase down this psychotic killer who targets school girls

Game Over: Swapna must overcome her traumatic past to face the serial killer making her play games for her survival

Forensic: This blood curdling thriller is about a pair of officers who deals with clues from the past, false leads, must race against time in to nab a serial killer who is targeting young girls

U Turn: a journalist's life takes a 'U Turn' after a series of accidents and murders on a flyover where motorists who make illegal U-turns are mysteriously dying

V: DCP Aditya must stop and nab this serial killer who has challenged the cop who leaves a note after murdering his victims

