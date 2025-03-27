Annihilation to A Quiet Place; TOP 10 sci-fi horror movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 27, 2025
Here is a list of sci-fi horror movies to watch.
Nope (JioHotstar) is about a man and his sister who discovers something sinister in the skies above a horse ranch. After a while, they discover something sinister.
The Invisible Man (Prime Video) follows a woman who believes she is being stalked and gaslighted by her abusive ex-boyfriend after he acquires the ability to become invisible.
Annihilation (Netflix) centers around a group of scientists and doctors who enter an anomalous zone formed when a meteor hits Earth.
Possessor (Prime Video) revolves around Tasya, an elite assassin, who takes control of other people's bodies using brain-implant technology to execute high-profile targets.
A Quiet Place (Prime Video) projects on a mother and father who struggle to survive and raise their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures.
Color Out of Space (Prime Video) follows a secluded farm which is struck by a strange meteorite, the family living there faces apocalyptic consequences.
Vivarium (JioHotstar) tells the story of Tom and Gemma, who got stuck in a maze of identical houses. As they try to escape, they start to receive a package containing a child.
Infinity Pool (JioHotstar) centers around a struggling writer and his wife on vacation who, after an accident, discover the country's dark culture.
The Substance (Prime Video) is about a fading actress who is fired by her producer due to her age. However, she uses a black market drug to create a younger version of herself.
The Thing (Prime Video) follows a research team who finds an alien that has fallen from the sky. However, things take a turn when the alien can take the shape of the victims.
