Another to Made in Abyss; TOP 10 disturbing Anime that will mess with your head

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

Here is a list of disturbing anime to watch.

The Future Diary (Netflix) focuses on a boy who is caught up in a deadly game after his cell phone diary begins predicting the future.

From the New World (Prime Video) set in a post-apocalyptic world, where humans have the telekinesis power. Soon a group of friends discovers a dark past.

School Days (Crunchyroll) is about Makoto Ito, a high school student who becomes the love interest of several girls during his second term.

Happy Sugar Life (Prime Video) centers around Satou, a pretty but psychotic girl who has never loved anyone. Soon she meets a young girl named Shio and falls in love with her.

Made in Abyss (Netflix) follows an orphan Riko, who befriends Reg, a human-robot hybrid. The two descend into the Abyss to search for Riko’s mother.

Serial Experiments Lain (Crunchyroll) projects on an adolescent girl who develops a unique connection to a virtual reality network known as The Wired.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Crunchyroll) revolves around a group of middle school girls, who make supernatural contracts to become magical girls.

Another (Crunchyroll) is about a transferred student named Saskibara and he can sense something suspicious about his new class that no one wants to talk about.

Higurashi: When They Cry (Prime Video) follows a group of young friends living in the fictional village of Hinamizawa and the strange events that occur there in 1983.

Monster (Netflix) centers around Tenma, a neurosurgeon with a promising future, risks his career to save a wounded young boy. After nine years, the boy becomes a serial killer.

