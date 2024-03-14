Anweshippin Kandethum, Dune and more: Top 10 new releases on Netflix to watch over the weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Tovino Thomas' movie Anweshippin Kandethum is among the trending ones on Netflix. The crime thriller revolves around two shocking cases and police officer.
To Kill A Tiger is a documentary that is making a lot of noise. It is about a father facing several hurdles while demanding justice for daughter who was raped.
In no time, Dune became the most watched film on Netflix over the past week. It is about a man moving to a dangerous planet to save the future of his people.
24 Hours with Gaspar is about a detective who is trying to solve the mystery around his missing childhood friend. But he has only 24 hours to live.
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War is a docuseries that has powerful people talking about the aftereffects of the cold war.
Queen of Tears is a popular K-drama on the OTT platform. It is about a couple going through marital crisis. It has romance, comedy, emotions and more.
Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's movie Merry Christmas is filled with mystery and will leave you hooked throughout.
Supersex on Netflix is inspired by true events. It is about a man from Italy going on to become the most famous adult movie star.
Milli Bobby Brown's movie Damsel has received positive reviews. Watch it if you are craving for some adventure-fantasy.
Group of thieves get together to get hold of Mayan treasure in Bandidos? Will they succeed? Watch it for high dose of entertainment.
