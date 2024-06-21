Aranmanai 4 and other recent Tamil OTT releases to watch
Nishant
| Jun 21, 2024
Aranmanai 4 is a horror comedy movie starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raasihii Khanna in key roles, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.
Romeo is a rom-com movie on Prime Video following the relationship of a girl pressured to married a guy.
Leo is a classic action movie starring Thalapathy Vijay as a cafe owner who gets caught in a drug cartel and must fight his way out, on Netflix.
Rebel is a Tamil action movie of a student caught in between fights while trying to pursue higher education, on Prime Video.
Captain Miller is the story of a man who turns against the British forces after witnessing their wrong use of power. On Prime Video.
Blue Star is the story of two aspiring cricketers whose careers get ruined due to politics. On Prime Video.
Star is the story of Kajal who inspires to become a star in the Tamil cinema. On Prime Video.
Dear is a romance drama movie of a newly married couple who faces the problem of wife snoring which interrupts the husband’s sleep. On Netflix.
Kalvan revolves around a thief trying to arrange the money to pay out the bribe for a job he wants. On hotstar.
