Article 370 and Top 9 other Indian political thrillers on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 30, 2024
Article 370 follows a field agent on a mission to crack down on corruption and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, on Netflix.
Fahadh Faasil led Malayalam political thriller, Malik tackles corruption and is available on Prime Video.
The Sarkar Franchise, Amitabh, and Abhishek Bachchan lead this Hindi political trilogy on Prime Video.
Directed by Prakash Jha, Raajneeti is a Hindi political drama on YouTube, focusing on a political family with a star-studded cast.
NOTA, a Vijay Devarakonda starrer Tamil political thriller on Prime Video about a young man thrust into political power.
Nayak: The Real Hero, Anil Kapoor shines in a Hindi remake on Disney+ Hotstar, depicting a TV cameraman turned Chief Minister.
Raveena Tandon stars in Satta, a Hindi political drama on Jio Cinema, portraying a housewife thrust into politics.
Sarkar is a Tamil political drama on Netflix, confronting electoral fraud and political corruption.
Yuva is Mani Ratnam's Hindi political thriller on Netflix following three young men impacted by a life-changing incident.
