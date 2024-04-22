Article 370 beats Chamkila on Netflix Top 10 movies list

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Article 370 follows a special agent on a mission to crack down on terrorism and corruption in Kashmir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chamkila is a biography based on the life of legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Rebel Moon Part 2 The Scargiver is the second part in the Rebel Moon series by Zack Synder.

Anyone But You revolves around the story of Bea and Ben after their unexpected meet-up at a friend’s destination wedding.

All India Rank is a coming-of-age story of Vivek who is preparing for IIT entrance exams.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s aerial action movie, Fighter continues to trend on the platform.

Ranbir Kapoor’s crime action movie, Animal finishes at the 7th spot in the list.

The Wedding Guest is a thriller following Jay who travels across India and Pakistan to kidnap a bride-to-be.

Rebel Moon: Part 1 A Child of Fire, the first part of the movie following Kora, a woman with a mysterious past going against a ruthless tyrant.

Murder Mubarak is a mystery comedy movie revolving around a murder investigation set in an elite Delhi club.

