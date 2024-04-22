Article 370 beats Chamkila on Netflix Top 10 movies list
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Article 370 follows a special agent on a mission to crack down on terrorism and corruption in Kashmir.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chamkila is a biography based on the life of legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rebel Moon Part 2 The Scargiver is the second part in the Rebel Moon series by Zack Synder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anyone But You revolves around the story of Bea and Ben after their unexpected meet-up at a friend’s destination wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All India Rank is a coming-of-age story of Vivek who is preparing for IIT entrance exams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s aerial action movie, Fighter continues to trend on the platform.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s crime action movie, Animal finishes at the 7th spot in the list.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Wedding Guest is a thriller following Jay who travels across India and Pakistan to kidnap a bride-to-be.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rebel Moon: Part 1 A Child of Fire, the first part of the movie following Kora, a woman with a mysterious past going against a ruthless tyrant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Murder Mubarak is a mystery comedy movie revolving around a murder investigation set in an elite Delhi club.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 psychological thrillers on OTT to enjoy this week
Find Out More