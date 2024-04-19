Article 370, See You In Another Life and more: Top 10 new releases on OTT to fill up your weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 19, 2024
Yami Gautam's movie Article 370 is now streaming on JioCinema. It makes for a good watch as it has action, thrill and politics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chief Detective 1958 is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The K-drama is about a detective who fights against corruption.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh and Jayam Ravi's movie Siren is now on Disney+Hotstar. The actress plays a cop with the actor is a prisoner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rebel Moon: Part Two is now on Netflix. Kora is back to protect Veldt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Orlando Blood: To The Edge is streaming on JioCinema from April 19. It is about Orlando Bloom and his adventurous journey learning new sports forms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Grimm Variations is a Japanese animated web series which is now streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
See You In Another Life is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a 16-year-old boy and terrorist attacks in Madrid in 2004.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Secret Score on Disney+Hotstar is a teenage drama that will keep you hooked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout starring Manoj Bajpayee is now on Zee5. Watch for all the thrills and chills.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anyone But You is a romantic drama on Netflix. It is about strangers turning enemies into lovers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood films on OTT that are high on demand
Find Out More