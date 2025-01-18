Article 370, The Sabarmati Report and other Top 10 political thrillers to watch on OTT
From high-stakes political dramas to edge-of-your-seat political thrillers, we tell you what you can watch on OTT platforms.
Article 370- Now streaming on Netflix, it is about an intelligence agent after an incident in Kashmir, who is selected by the PM's joint secretary to render Article 370.
Bastar: The Naxal Story- Based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh and can be watched on ZEE5.
Aarakshan- Available on Prime Video, it focuses on Dr Anand, the principal of a college who fights to abide by the OBC reservation verdict of the Supreme Court.
Yuva- Streaming on Netflix and Prime Video, it is about a student leader who convinces the son of an IAS officer to join politics.
Madras Cafe- It features John Abraham as an Indian intelligence agent who is on a secret mission in Sri Lanka, but finds himself in a conspiracy. It is now streaming on Jio cinema.
Shanghai- You can watch this movie on prime video where a group of people embarks on a journey to find the mystery behind a social activist’s death.
Indu Sarkar- Set during the emergency, it focuses on Indu’s husband, a government employee who plans to take advantage but Indu's sense of morality sets her on a different path. Watch on the Jio cinema.
Raajneeti- It revolves around a son of a political family who chooses to live in the US but returns home after the death of his father and joins politics. It can be watched on Netflix.
Sarkar- The film directed by AR Murugadoss and streaming on Netflix. It is about an NRI businessman who returns home and learns about the practice of illegal voting,
The Sabarmati Report- Available on ZEE5, the film is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, involving Sabarmati Express train.
