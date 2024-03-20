Ashwatthama and 9 more upcoming movies, series based on history, mythology in theatres and OTT
First up, we have is Kantara. The Rishab Shetty starrer and directed prequel is going to go on floors soon. The sets have been built in the village already.
Kantara's release date has not been announced yet but the movie will have an Amazon Prime Video release after the theatrical one. It is based on legends.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a tale of Veera Mallu, the outlaw who rebelled against the Mughal empire. Pawan Kalyan stars in this one. It will have Amazon Prime release after theatrical release.
Revolutionaries is another series by Amazon Prime Video which will talk about the brave young freedom fighters during the British Raj.
Gulkanda by Raj and DK will feature Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha. It is a fictional tale with a dash of satire.
Then we have Shahid Kapoor starrer Ashwatthama, the story of an immortal warrior. Shahid in an as Ashwatthama is something that people are eagerly looking forward to.
Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan is soon dropping on Amazon Prime Video.
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar featuring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande is releasing on 22nd March. It is produced by Zee Studios.
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer upcoming new movie Kalki 2989 AD begins with Mahabharat and ends in 2989 AD.
Kangana Ranaut plays former PM Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film is releasing on 14 June 2024.
And then we have Sky Force starring Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya. It is reportedly based on the Sargodha retaliation attack, one of India's deadliest airstrikes against Pakistan.
