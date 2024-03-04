Asur 2 and other Top 10 Indian web series that kept audience hooked to the screens

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Asur 2 on JioCinema has managed to win hearts with its storyline and plot.

The Night Manager on Disney Plus Hotstars will set screens on fire.

Guns & Gulaabs stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan's series will leave you shocked.

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi on Amazon Prime Video has kept audience glued to the screens.

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Verma's Dahaad will leave you shocked.

Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu on Netflix will keepu you busy with its storyline.

Kohrra stars Barun Sobti's web series will keep you hooked.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar will leave you surprised at every scene.

Karishma Tanna's Scoop is based on true events and can be streamed on Netflix.

Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video is quite popular.

